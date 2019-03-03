







JAMES IVAN MORRISON, 78, of Milton, passed away February 28, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mike Lewis. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born July 7, 1940, in Milton, a son of the late Connel Morrison and Pansy Nicholas Morrison Lester. He was a retired employee of INCO with 32 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Libby Arbaugh Morrison; one daughter, Tamara "Tammy" Hall of Atlanta, Ga.; one son, James Lyonel Morrison and his fiancee Kelly Mattison of Barboursville; one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Raymond Jordan of Milton; sister-in-law, Kaye Morrison of Huntington; brother-in-law, Leo "Buddy" Arbaugh and his wife Juanita of Barboursville; special father-in-law, Leo Edwin Arbaugh of Barboursville; grandchildren, Olivia Grace Morrison, Samuel Edwin Hall and Harrison James Hall; close friend and cousin, Emmitt Nicholas; and several nieces and nephews that he loved and cared about. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House and Teays Valley Nursing Home for their kindness and care. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019