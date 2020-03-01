|
JAMES JEFFERSON GOODE, 94, died peacefully February 27 after nearly a century of loving his family, friends, life and telling stories. Born February 6, 1926, on the family farm near Echo, Wayne County, West Virginia, Jimmie was the only child of H.L. Goode and Ethel Boyes. He excelled in grade school, being double-promoted twice. He cherished his trips to visit the Goode clan of uncles, aunts and cousins in Wyoming County. He remembered in great detail the train schedules and stations he soloed to Huntington, Charleston, Beckley and Mullens. Jimmie entered Fort Gay High School at age 13. He loved music and his music teacher Edgar Loar, whom he followed to Wayne High School to graduate. Entering Marshall College at age 16 in 1942, he played in the brass section of the marching band. In 1944, the 1st Calvary called, and the next eighteen months took Jim to forts and bases around the country and across the Pacific. He trained, with his pack mule Jack, as part of Operation Downfall, the planned invasion of Japan's mountainous coast. He and Jack were to transport supplies to US troops one way, and transport bodies on the return trip. Fortunately, this invasion never occurred, but Jim could recall many details about his service, including the day his commander announced, "Boys, the war is over." Returning to Marshall College, Jim met Lois "Tillie" Frampton at the Student Union. They married in Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in 1948. Jim said his "plan" was to play in a band in New Orleans, La., while Tillie would teach school to pay the bills. This "plan" was sidetracked for four reasons: the arrival of child number one, two, three and then four. Jim and Tillie were married sixty-five years until her death in 2013. Jim founded Huntington Church Furniture Co., and thereafter the family vacations consisted of sales calls to churches in neighboring states. The Echo farm was maintained with weekend child labor and he named all the animals â€" Ferdinand the bull, Elsie the cow, Trigger the pony, and goats Billy and Nanny. He thought that was hilarious. Jim later formed Huntington Moving Company and Nationwide Van Lines, with locations from Ohio to Florida. He subscribed to all the newspapers. Jim began his genealogy passion before the age of the internet. Research was conducted in courthouses, cemeteries and family Bibles. Once he computerized, the mess of papers just multiplied. Jim is the descendant of eight Patriots of the American Revolution. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, was Chaplain of the WV Society of SAR, and a French Huguenot descendant. He valued his time and friendships with the Wayne County Genealogical and Historical Society and was very proud of their accomplishments. In 2009, Jim was recognized as a WV History Hero for his service and contributions. Jim told many stories and may have repeated some of them on occasion. Most of the stories appear to be true, but if he had a slight grin, probably not. Attending the inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959 that ended in a photo finish is true. Jesse and Frank James riding through the family farm in 1875 to escape to Kentucky after robbing the Bank of Huntington has not been confirmed. Although Jim never drank, he did name his cat after the liquor commissioner. The many friends and caring staff at the Woodlands gave Jim the greatest community to enjoy in retirement. His dear friend Mary Johnston Day Tonnesen gave him purpose, joy and Baskin Robbins ice cream. Jim, an only child, is survived by twenty-five descendants â€" his four children, Nancy Chaffin (Roger), Sarah Hunter (Stephen, deceased), Jim (Pat Kerwin) and Bill (Louise Crum); eight grandchildren, Chris Chaffin, Jeff Chaffin, Elizabeth Hunter Moore, Corey Hunter, Natalie Goode Descombaz, Sperry Goode, Haley Goode Hendren and Caroline Goode Briggs; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the 5th Avenue Baptist Church Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Thomas Stevens. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Friends may call from noon until service time on Monday at the 5th Ave. Baptist Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wayne County High School Marching Band, Wayne County Genealogical Society or the 5th Avenue Baptist Church.