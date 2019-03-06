|
JAMES (SLICK) KELLEY, 79, of Scottsville, Ky., passed away at the Medical Center of Bowling Green on Feb. 24, 2019. James was a 1958 graduate of Buffalo High School, a Marine veteran and retired as a machinist from Borg Warner Transmission Plant in Muncie, Ind. He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Kelley and Velma Craft Kelley Billups; one brother, Glen (Punk) Kelley; and one nephew, David Charles Engleman. Survivors include his wife, Katie Kelley of Scottsville, Ky.; three children, Mike (Rhonda) Kelley of Marion, Ind., Karen Willhite of VanBuren, Ind., and Stella (Allen) Thompson of Olive Hill, Ky.; one sister, Janet (Paul) Spitdowski of Brooklet, Ga.; and one brother, Keith Ray (Lynette) Craft of Blythewood, S.C.; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews; and 17 great-nieces and -nephews. In addition, he is survived by three stepchildren, Andy Merrell of Faimouth, Ind., Tricia (Greg) Finch of Matthews, Ind., and Susan (Jody) Hiett of Gafton, Ind.; and eight step-grandchildren. Graveside military service will be conducted on March 9, 2019, in Muncie, Ind.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019