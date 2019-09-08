The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
JAMES LEE LAMBERT


1936 - 2019
JAMES LEE LAMBERT Obituary




JAMES LEE LAMBERT, 83, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. He was born on January 14, 1936, in Huntington, the son of the late Lewis and Mary Beatty Lambert. He was a retired employee from the Huntington Floodwall Board and a veteran of the United Sates Marine Corps. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret Comer Lambert; son, Mark Lambert; daughter, Laura Ray; two grandchildren, Justin and Cheyenne Lambert; two great-grandchildren, Zoey Walker and Gavin Lambert; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
