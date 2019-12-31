|
|
REV. JAMES LYNN DAILEY, 71, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastors Joe Reynolds and Lenny Romans officiating. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. He was born August 23, 1948, in Cabell County, a son of the late Alva Dailey Sr. and Helen Pauline Crowder Dailey. He was retired from Steel of West Virginia. He loved serving the Lord and for forty-two years he was pastor for several churches in the area. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Sue Scarberry Dailey. He is survived by his second wife, Mauna Frye Dailey; two daughters, Monica Dailey of Annville, PA, and Myra (Patrick) Finneran of Charleston, SC; one stepdaughter, Paula (Melvin) Hudnall of Hurricane, WV; one stepson, Chris (Brandwyn) Frye of Ashland, KY; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Imogene and Bill Thompson, Elaine and Dale Henry, all of Ona, WV; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Vera Floe Dailey, Alva Jr. "Perk" and Linda Dailey, all of Ona; and five grandchildren, Jessica and Riley Vanscoy, Lauren and Morgan Hudnall and Benton Frye. Pallbearers will be James Hanna, Melvin Hudnall, Chris Frye, Bob Theuring, Jerry Johnson and Patrick Finneran. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019