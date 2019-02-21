







JAMES "LYLE" MANN, 83, of Milton, W.Va., passed away February 17, 2019, at home after a brave battle with Parkinson's. He was born June 26, 1935, in Manns Knob, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas and Jessie Ratcliff Mann. He was also preceded in death by one son, Gregory Mann; six brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Roberta Bell Mann; one daughter, Valerie Mann of Milton; one sister, Patricia Stollings of Ona; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Lyle graduated from Logan High School in 1954 and attended the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, on a football scholarship. He retired from CSX with 43 years of service and was a member of Farmdale Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans and Minister Derrick James. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Flowers will be appreciated, or donations can be made to Farmdale Church of Christ, Barboursville, W.Va., or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.