JAMES MICHAEL STEVENS, of Sanford, Florida, passed from this life into eternal life on Holy Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 2:28 p.m. He was born in Amarillo, Texas, on June 19, 1952. He was the son of Ruth Sydenstricker and the late Basil Carol Stevens. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Pamela Gibbs Stevens. Jim served in the U.S. Army and received Pioneer Training. He was discharged with a National Defense Service Medal. He was retired from the State of Florida where he held various positions including Park Ranger at Blue Springs State Park, maintenance for the Department of Agriculture and Orlando Sanford Airport. He was a very godly, compassionate and honorable man and was always willing to give a helping hand to family, friends and strangers. He loved his Lord and Savior, his country, his family and friends and witnessing to people about the Bible and his Lord God. Jim "Crow" also enjoyed the outdoors and spent his free time walking, fishing, reading, making walking sticks and knives. He was a very resourceful and artistic person. Mr. Stevens was baptized into the Baptist faith on Easter Sunday 2009. Mr. Stevens leaves behind to mourn his death, celebrate his life and rejoice in his memory: his beloved son, Jimi Lee Stevens, daughter-in-law, Lindsay, treasured granddaughter, Mia Jade, brother, Larry Clark (Dianna), stepson, Luis R. Velazquez V, Aunt Joyce Sydenstricker and many other loving cousins and cherished friends. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. The family graciously requests any memorial to VITAS Healthcare Hospice, 2201 Lucien Way, Ste. 100, Maitland, FL 32751. Baldwin Brothers Funeral Homes in Florida is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020