|
|
JAMES MICHAEL WILLIAMS, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, was embraced by our Lord on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, while at home surrounded by his family. Born to the late James W. Williams and Marguerite Spears on Oct 28, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va. He was a 1957 graduate of HEHS. He was fondly known to many as "Jim" or "Mick." After graduation he married the love of his life, Carol Short on Dec. 19, 1957. During his life he wore several hats, husband, father, papaw, Army vet. Obtaining his dream of becoming a pilot, one of his greatest accomplishments was the title chief pilot of an King Air for INCO. He was always loyal, courageous, witty, jokester, and never lost his charm throughout life. Facing each obstacle in his life with grace and dignity defined his character. Family left to cherish his memories include wife Carol Williams; daughters Cindie (Tony) Whitley, Cheri (Mack) Hoover; grandchildren Matthew (Ashley) Whitley, Courtney (Mark) Dailey, Jason Hoover, Derek Hoover, Jessica (Jarred) Perdue; great-grandchildren Stella and Cash Whitley, Braxton, Brielle, and Beckham Dailey, Gavin, Bella, Griffin and Graydin Perdue; siblings Sandi Shewmake, Steve Williams of Richmond, Va., and the late Linda (Spears) Franco; and numerous friends that were like family. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Jeff Black. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019