JAMES MICHAEL WILSON Obituary

JAMES MICHAEL WILSON, 41, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Mindy Curnutte Wilson, died Jan. 5 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. He worked for Starcom International. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 8, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Hilgenberg Family Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
