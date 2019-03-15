







JAMES NELSON THOMPSON, 76, of Milton, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington. Born March 3, 1943, in Lochgelly, West Virginia, he was the son of the late William Massey Thompson and Florence Elizabeth Thompson Harris of Oak Hill. James was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Thompson and Michael Thompson, and one sister, Charlene Rice. James was a retired salesman and former owner of Plain & Fancy and Plumber's Supply & Waste. He served his country in the West Virginia Army National Guard with the ranking of sergeant as a member of the military police. James was well known in the local community for his "Junk In The Corner" ministry, which provided household necessities to individuals or families who were in need of a fresh start due to circumstances beyond their control. The ones that touched his heart the most were the families with small children escaping domestic abuse situations. He passionately supported what he referred to as "Kathy's Kids" with clothes and toy collections for the less fortunate at Christmas, as well as throughout the year. Whatever the need, he was always the first to volunteer. James will forever fondly be remembered by everyone for his playful sense of humor, contagious laughter, infectious smile, and kind and thoughtful nature. At Bethesda United Methodist Church in Ona, where he was an adult class Sunday School teacher for many years, he earned the distinction of being known as the Designated Hugger. This welcoming greeting extended to his vast circle of friends each time he encountered them; he loved them and wanted to be sure they knew it. Surviving James are his best friend and loving wife of forty-nine years, Bonnie Snodgrass Thompson; one son, Stephen (Lisa) Thompson of Milton; one daughter, Candy (Tony Bowles) Thompson of Hurricane; and grandchildren, Cody Thompson, Cyara (his Rocket Girl) Bowles, Jamie Thompson, Zarah Thompson, Brier Thompson, Robert Wallen, Corey Wallen and Danielle Hill. He is also survived by one brother-in-law, Merle Snodgrass; three sisters-in-law, Bundie Snodgrass, Kay Snodgrass and Margarette Thompson; and several special nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend grateful thanks to the nursing staff at St. Mary's Cardiac ICU; their compassionate care is appreciated more than they could ever know. Visitation at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, and from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you bring a fond memory of James to share with them; that would truly honor the man he was. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary