







JAMES (JIM) O. ROBINSON JR., 71, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Friday April 5, 2019, at his home in Hurricane, W.Va. He was born on Dec. 13, 1947, in Huntington and was the son of James O. Robinson Sr. and the late Ramona Rose Robinson. Jim was a graduate of Huntington East High (1966) and Marshall University. He went on to earn a Master's Degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. During his career he served several churches as a children's pastor. The majority was spent at Cottage Hill Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala., where he served for over 30 years. He was currently attending River Ridge Church in Teays Valley, W.Va. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Cynthia Sovine Robinson, and his three daughters, Julie (Nick) Schaer of Hurricane, W.Va., Rebekah (Matt) Blocher of Cullman, Ala., and Rachael (Ben) Stanton of Bolgatanga, Ghana. He dearly loved his grandchildren: Robin and Henry Schaer, Peyton, Jill, Jana, Luke Blocher, Godwin, Atule, Kwesi, Joshua, and Silas Stanton. He is also survived by his father, James (Jimmie) Robinson Sr.; brother Michael (Kitty) Robinson; and sister, Jamie Robinson. Jim dedicated his life to his family and to the families of hundreds of children during his 47 years of ministry. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Heritage Farm and Village where Jim enjoyed spending time with his father, meeting people, and twisting wire into names. There will be a time for greeting at 2:30 p.m. and the service will begin at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to children's ministries in Ghana, West Africa. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary