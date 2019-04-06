







JAMES (JIMMY) ORVILLE DUDDING JR., 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, while at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. He was born July 7, 1964, to the late James and Phyllis Dudding. He leaves behind to cherish his memory Elizabeth (Janie) Estep Dudding, his devoted wife, and their animals, Bo, Bear, Teddy, Ester Percilla, Maude and Lilly, who brought him great joy. Also surviving: his son, Jeremy (Michelle) Dudding; grandsons, Kade, Ryder and Jay; sister, Sarah Dudding; uncle, James (Donna) Fitzpatrick; brother-in-law, Patrick Estep; sisters-in-law, Bobbie (Eric) Stymiest, Tammy (Kevin) Black; nephews, Patrick Fitzpatrick and Brett Black; nieces, Tressa Stymiest, Erica (Alex) Glover and their sons, Damien and Adrien; and a very special friend, Pete Jones. Jimmy attended Chesapeake schools and graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Airborne Division as an E4 Specialist. He was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist in Huntington, W.Va. He was a graduate of Marshall University where he studied Psychology and Religious Studies. Janie would like to thank the Oncology Department of Cabell Huntington Hospital for the staff's kindness and endless fight to battle cancer. He leaves behind a host of friends and family who will miss him. Also a special thank you to Misty Scott and Carol Damron. Funeral services will be conducted by Dr. Douglas Carter and Pastor Rob Hale at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Proctorville VFW will conduct military graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Huntington or Pitiful Paws Rescue.