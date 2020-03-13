|
JAMES R. "BOB" GRAYBEAL, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born August 30, 1952, in Huntington, W,Va., son of the late James and Virginia Graybeal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Graybeal and mother-in-law June Dean. He was the owner of Huntington Garage Door Company. He is survived by his wife Sandy Graybeal; one sister, Helen (Rick) Arthur; one brother, Jeff (Anne) Graybeal; father-in-law Ken Dean; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with his nephew Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020