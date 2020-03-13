Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map

JAMES R. "BOB" GRAYBEAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES R. "BOB" GRAYBEAL Obituary

JAMES R. "BOB" GRAYBEAL, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born August 30, 1952, in Huntington, W,Va., son of the late James and Virginia Graybeal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Graybeal and mother-in-law June Dean. He was the owner of Huntington Garage Door Company. He is survived by his wife Sandy Graybeal; one sister, Helen (Rick) Arthur; one brother, Jeff (Anne) Graybeal; father-in-law Ken Dean; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with his nephew Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -