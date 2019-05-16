







JAMES RICHARD CASTLEBERRY, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at his residence. James was born May 9, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Levi Henry Castleberry and Sarah "Ruth" Brumfield Castleberry. He retired with 29 years of service with the Huntington Fire Department. He also worked for Sears Small Engine Repair for several years. He was a member of the Twentieth Street Baptist Church and New Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #11 AF&AM and served in U.S. Naval Reserve. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his daughter, Judith Lee Castleberry Wells, and granddaughter, Lara Danielle Turley Carder. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy Marie Poynter Castleberry; daughters, Carolyn Castleberry Turley and husband Mark of Milton, W.Va., and Lana Gayle Castleberry Egnatoff and husband Karl of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son, Richard "Keith" Castleberry of Huntington; sisters, Jeannie Pickens of Barboursville, W.Va., and Elizabeth "Libby" Hicks of Huntington; brother, Henry "Butch" Castleberry of San Antonio, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Darly, Joel, Carissa, Jennifer, Kelley, Christopher, Jeremy, Carey, Jordan and Steven; and 15 great-grandchildren, Samuel, Luke, Isaiah, Clara, Noah, Jonas, Joseph, Jaxon, Austin, Justin, Cole, Shelby, Bella, Braylen and Tiana. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow the funeral at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 16, 2019