







JAMES ROBERT BATES, "TRIGGER," 57, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1961, in Bridgeton, N.J., a son of the late James Marin Bates and Mary Ann Horrocks Bates. James is survived by his girlfriend, Cindy Young, and her sons Patrick and James Cummings of Huntington, W.Va.; his two daughters, Trisha and Amanda Bates of Chase City, Va.; two sons, James Bates II of Charlotte, N.C., and Michael Bates and his wife Marissa of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Kelsey, Aniya and Kyle, all of Chase City, Va., and James was expecting another grandchild in December; his siblings, Ed Bates and Rebecca Triclo of Newport News, Va.; and a great friend, Bobby Blake II and his son Bobby Blake III of Barboursville. Besides his parents, James is preceded in death by his sister, Theresa Bates. James was a well-known carpenter and construction worker in the New Jersey and West Virginia area. He loved watching NFL football and never missed a New Orleans Saints game - his favorite team. James also played bass guitar and loved being outdoors Friends and family may gather from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with a memorial service following at 3 p.m.