JAMES "JIM" SULLIVAN, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1942, to the late Harold and Vena Ruby Day Sullivan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wesley Osburn. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Iva Leep Sullivan; daughter, Sandy (Gary) Russell; brother, Tom (Karen) Sullivan; sister, Mary Lou (Jerry) Mason; sister-in-law, Wanda Osburn; and numerous other brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Jim retired from BASF with 30 years of service. He was a United States Army Veteran, a member of the and a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio, with Proctorville VFW 6878 conducting Military Graveside Rites. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 28, 2019