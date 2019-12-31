Home

JAMES T. MARCUM Obituary

JAMES T. MARCUM, 92, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Madison Park Healthcare, Huntington. He was born July 17, 1927, in Martin County, Ky., a son of the late Samuel and Julia Marcum. Mr. Marcum was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Norma Lee Adkins Marcum; three brothers and three sisters. Mr. Marcum is survived by his son, James M. Marcum (Ellen) of Huntington; a daughter, Donna Jane Marcum of Greensboro, N.C.; one grandson, Robin Poindexter of North Carolina; and five great-grandchildren. Mr. Marcum was a U.S. Army veteran, a graduate of Marshall College and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Private services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
