







JAMES TURNER, 82, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted by Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in May Cemetery. James was born on April 25, 1937, in Huntington, to the late Raymond and Margaret Eisenaugle Turner. He was a foreman for Kerr Glass and a member of The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. James loved working on cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Clyde, Alvin and Donald Turner. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Mooney Turner; his sons and daughter-in-law, Greg and Mindy Turner, David Turner and Joseph "Pat" Turner; a daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Stephen Stacks; grandchildren, Jeremy and Mallory Watts, Sarah and Kevin Day, James and Rachelle Turner, Catherine, Turner, Tucker and Ty Stacks; great-grandchildren, Fiona, Emmy and Rhett Watts, Konor Day, Austin, Leanne, Katie and Jeremy Turner; two brothers and sister-in-law, Gary and Gale Turner and Malvin Turner; a sister, Laura Stewart; and a special neighbor, Bruce Bias. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 Sixth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 19, 2019