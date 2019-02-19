|
JAMES V. WARREN, 77, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Wanda Warren, died Feb. 17 in the VA Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio. He retired from the Mountaineer Power Plant, New Haven, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; entombment will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
