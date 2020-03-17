|
On Friday March 13, 2020, JAMES WILBUR PRICHARD passed on to be with the Lord. Born in Butler, Pennsylvania on November 13, 1960 to the late James Prichard and Janie Floyd (Jennings) Hatfield who lovingly raised and survives him. His sister Karla Blevins also preceded him in death. Jamie worked as a heavy equipment operator/foreman for Ace Pipeline and was a member of Ohio Union of Operating Engineers. He was loved and respected by all who knew and worked with him; they nicknamed him "Hammer." He was a loving husband to Denise Edmunds Prichard; they have two sons, Travis (Beth) and Matthew (Leslie) Prichard and four grandchildren he adored, Nickolas, Makinley, Noah and Sadie Prichard. He is also survived by four siblings who thought the world of Big Brother, Demonsa Maxey, Jeffrey Prichard, Nicki (Jay) Thompson and Jay (Becca) Hatfield, and many nephews and nieces who loved him. Jamie was a consummate family man, he enjoyed being with his family and outside. He loved to tinker, working on equipment and cars, building furniture and raising cattle alongside his sons and grandchildren. He had many friends whom he cherished. He had a quick smile, and a strong, kind heart. His services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton, W.Va. Viewing is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday March 17, 2020, and the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020