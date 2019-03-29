







JAMES WILLIAM (BILL) MARSHALL WALDECK, 86, of Glenwood, W.Va., widower of Doris Jean Spicer Waldeck, died Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born June 29, 1932, in Reedy, W.Va., a son of the late Ray and Ona Runnion Waldeck. A sister, Raelene Waldeck Keffer, and a brother, Steve Waldeck, also preceded him in death. Bill graduated from Spencer High School in Roane County, W.Va., and graduated from Glenville State College. He also attained a Master's Degree from Akron University in Education Administration. Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked in the education system, having been a former band director at Clarksburg RW High School, Weston and Jane Lew high schools in West Virginia and Marlington High School in Stark County, Ohio. He was a principal at St. Marys High School in Pleasants County, W.Va., and finished his career as West Virginia Secretary of the North Central Association in the West Virginia State Department of Education, where he administered the accreditation of all secondary schools in West Virginia. He was an avid oil painter, spending timeless hours painting in later life. Survivors include his only son and daughter-in-law, Dr. James Michael Waldeck and Terri Waldeck of Barboursville; two brothers, Ernest Waldeck and John Waldeck, both of Virginia; four grandchildren, Kate Waldeck and wife MyLan Payson, Mike Waldeck Jr., Casey Waldeck and Billy Waldeck of Huntington; and two great-grandchildren, Josie and Ellie. In later life, he lived with his wonderful caretaker, Drema Davis. Bill was a loving, kind and protective father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with family officiating. Inurnment will occur in Restlawn Memory Gardens, Ansted, WV, at a later date. Friends may visit Saturday one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.