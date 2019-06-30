The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMIE MOLLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMIE LEE MOLLETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMIE LEE MOLLETT Obituary




JAMIE LEE MOLLETT, 42, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Elmer Armstrong. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. He was born August 25, 1976, in Colombus, Ohio, a son of Michael Mollett of Circleville, Ohio, and Kathy Vanperson Mollett of Colombus, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Katherine Mollett; one son, Jamie Lee Mollett Jr.; two sisters, Stephanie Stiff and Erica Daniels; and two brothers, Michael Mollett and Clarence Anderson. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now