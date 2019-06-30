|
|
JAMIE LEE MOLLETT, 42, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Elmer Armstrong. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. He was born August 25, 1976, in Colombus, Ohio, a son of Michael Mollett of Circleville, Ohio, and Kathy Vanperson Mollett of Colombus, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Katherine Mollett; one son, Jamie Lee Mollett Jr.; two sisters, Stephanie Stiff and Erica Daniels; and two brothers, Michael Mollett and Clarence Anderson. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 30, 2019