Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JANE RAMEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE CLAIRE RAMEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANE CLAIRE RAMEY Obituary

JANE CLAIRE RAMEY, 60, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 30, 2020. The family will hold a private memorial service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Jane was born August 19, 1959, in Huntington, West Virginia, daughter of Curtis Mason Tackett and Clarice Adkins Tackett. She graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in West Virginia and was a Registered Nurse in Grand Strand Medical Center for 20 years. Affectionately known as "JC," Jane enjoyed watching fixer-upper shows, helping her family and friends with interior designs, refinishing and selling furniture, but most of all, spending time with her grandson. She is survived by her spouse, David Whatley; daughter, Brittany Baker (Matthew); grandchild, Owen Baker; three stepdaughters, Lauren Whatley, Stephanie Wolf and Jennifer Mills; and two stepsons, Glenn Whatley and Gregory Orsimarsi; sister, Judy Fox; and brother, John Tackett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boykin Spaniel Rescue, 1611 Franklin St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -