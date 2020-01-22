Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
JANE E. NAPIER


1948 - 2020
JANE E. NAPIER Obituary

JANE E. NAPIER, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born May 15, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Clarence and Thelma Hyatt Pauley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Alicia Ann Napier. She was a retired nurse from St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Jane was a member of New Baptist Church and very active in the Ladies Prayer Shaw Ministry. She was past President of the VFW Post 6878 Ladies Auxiliary and former Treasurer and Past President of Beta Sigma Pi Sorority. She is survived by her husband, Warren Napier; one son, Joe (Chris) Napier of Brooksville, Fla.; one uncle, Bill (Kay) Ransbottom of Chesapeake, Ohio; very close cousin, Amber (Jim) Bentley of Chesapeake, Ohio; cousins, Dillon (Bethany) Bentley and Katie Bentley. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
