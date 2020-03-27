|
JANE DEACON FLOWER, 75, of Carmel, Ind., passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020, in her home. Jane is survived by Lee Flower, her loving husband of 52 years. She will be deeply missed by her family, daughter, Sharon (Nathan) Citino of Houston, Texas, and granddaughters, Helen and Katherine of Houston, Texas; daughter, Laura (Steve) Kim, and granddaughters, Sidney and Seri Jane of Glendale, Calif., and granddaughters, Sidney and Seri Jane; and son, Steven Flower (Leslie Dunipace) of Glendale, Calif., and grandson, Isaac of Glendale, Calif. She leaves behind her sister, Jenny (Bill) Daniels of Fayetteville, Pa.; and stepsister, Lucinda Wallen (Jim) of Cocoa, Fla., and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Katherine Spitler Deacon. Jane was born on March 24, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va. She graduated from Huntington High School and Marshall University, where she studied nursing and earned her R.N. Jane married Lee in 1967 and practiced nursing in hospital labor and delivery and newborn units at several hospitals until taking leave to raise her three children. The family moved with Lee's career to the Chicago and New York City areas and back to Huntington. Jane returned to nursing to serve as executive director of the Huntington Pediatric Clinic, a United Way agency. After 12 years in that position, Lee's career brought them to Indiana and she retired to enjoy visits with family and spend time in Longboat Key, Florida. Jane was devoted to her faith and church throughout her life and was an ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church USA. She was a member of Orchard Park Presbyterian Church in Carmel and an affiliate member of Christ Church Presbyterian in Longboat Key. She enjoyed singing in the choir and quilting for fundraising for missions, and serving wherever needed. Jane was a member of PEO, Junior League and Lions Clubs International for many years. She was the first woman elected president of the Carmel Lions Club and received many special recognitions for her service, including the Melvin Jones Fellowship, Richard T. Miyamoto Fellowship and International President's Medal. Jane's wonderful sense of humor, her ready smile and her caring manner created lasting friendships throughout her years. She was an excellent cook and an exceptional quilter. Jane was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2015 and bravely fought brain cancer for five years with the support of her faith, family, friends, medical teams and caregivers. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. In 2017, Jane and Lee endowed the Jane Deacon Flower Scholarship in Nursing at Marshall University. In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to make a donation in Jane's memory to the Marshall University Foundation Inc., 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703, and designate for her scholarship, or donate to her churches or to a Lions foundation. In honor of Jane, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. A family graveside service will be held later at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va., as well. Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield, is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.