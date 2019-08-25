The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
JANE KAREN IRWIN

JANE KAREN IRWIN, 71, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born on November 25, 1947, a daughter of the late Elmer and Beulah Bird. She is also preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Irwin. She was retired from Service Wire and Fruth Pharmacy. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin Irwin (Staci) and Andrew Irwin (Melissa); two brothers, Robin Bird (Conna) and Craig Bird (Janet); ten grandchildren, Justin (Amber), Brittany (Chris), Meghan (Brandon), J.J., Faith, Chelsea, Kelly, Chloe, Gavin and Isabella; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Bob Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Church Cemetery, Hurricane. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
