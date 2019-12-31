|
JANET ANN ROSE, 82, of Huntington, widow of Tom Rose, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington. She worked as a nanny in her later years and had worked as an LPN. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Keith Waters and Rev. Jody Fortner officiating. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. She was born November 10, 1937, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Sybil Byrd. One son, Greg Rose, also preceded her in death. She was Baptist by faith, but Jewish by heart. Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Keith Allen and Amy Rose of Wilmington, N.C., and Joel Ray Rose of Huntington; a nephew that she raised as a son, Steve Byrd, also of Huntington; and her special family, the Woodruffs. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019