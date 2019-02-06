|
JANET B. HENDERSON, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Fred Henderson, died Feb. 4 in Lynchburg (Va.) General Hospital. She retired from the Gallia County (Ohio) Auditor's Office. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 1100 Fourth Ave., Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
