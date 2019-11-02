|
JANET EILEEN STEPHENS, 81, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Hezekiah Adkins Cemetery, Barboursville. She was born May 29, 1938, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Troy and Louise Burdette Sawyers. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Joanne Holton, Laura Adkins and Linda Grant, and four brothers, Frank Sawyers, Larry Sawyers, Rodney Sawyers and Steven Sawyers. She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Rodger Stephens; three daughters, Debby (Michael) Totten of Barboursville, Tammy (Michael) Marro of Barboursville and Teresa Stephens of Milton; five sons, Jonathan (Georgeanne) Stephens of Lincolnton, N.C., Matthew (Lucy) Stephens of Kenova, Mark (Sheri) Stephens of Barboursville, Luke (Diana) Stephens of Barboursville and Joshua (Jessica) Stephens of Kenova; one brother, Jerry Sawyers of Cleveland, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a good friend, Tammy Terry. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
