JANET G. FERGUSON SULLIVAN, 78, of Lavalette, W.Va., gained her heavenly wings and went to be with her Lord and family on February 5, 2020. She was born September 5, 1941, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Marie Bradshaw Ferguson. Janet retired from the Wayne County Board of Education where she had worked as a teacher's aide. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Parrish; brother, Robert (Bob) Ferguson; and brother-in-law, Bert P. Bays. Survivors include her husband, Tom (Joe) Sullivan; her sons, Anthony (Tony) Fink and Michael Fink; stepson, Thomas Sullivan; brothers, Jack Ferguson (Ernestine), Larry Ferguson (Carolyn); her sister, Carol Bays; and sister-in-law, Erma Mathis. Also surviving are grandchildren, Chad Fink and Mandy Fink; great-grandchildren, Keaton Dotson and Millie Gilkerson; and other family and special friends. Janet enjoyed cooking, and she loved to bake. She also was a good housekeeper and loved her family. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their wonderful care of Janet. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020