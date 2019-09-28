Home

JANET HART JONES, 77, of Ashland, widow of Nick B. Jones, died Sept. 26 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was an owner of Nick B. Jones Services. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 30, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice or El Hasa Hospital Transportation Fund, PO Box 5190, Ashland, KY 41105-5190.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019
