JANET PARSONS, of Branchland, W.Va., born November 13, 1949, passed away April 16, 2019, at the age of Sixty Nine years, Five months and Three days. She was the daughter of the late Howard "Tommy" Wilson and Irma Cremeans Wilson and was also preceded in death by one brother, Howard Wilson Jr. She is survived by her husband, Hartsel Parsons; one son, Scott Parsons and his wife Becky; granddaughter, Savannah Parsons; grandson, Austin Parsons; brother-in-law, Ercil (Doris) Parsons; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Herbie) Lucas and Deloris Hoke; special aunt, Judy Cremeans; special neighbors, Roger and Jolene Pack. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Ray Adkins and Bishop Lonnie Earl Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019