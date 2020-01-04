The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
JANET SUE PINKERMAN DUNCAN


1939 - 2020
JANET SUE PINKERMAN DUNCAN, of Apple Grove, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1939, in Boone County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bill and Leta Carson Jarrell. She is also preceded in death by two daughters, Vonda Pinkerman and Amy Pinkerman; one sister, Nancy Nugen; and a grandson, Scott Duncan. She is survived by her husband, James W. Duncan; one daughter, Beth McKnight; two sons, Larry Pinkerman and Stephen Pinkerman; one stepdaughter, Sandra Woods, and one stepson, Michael and Aimee Duncan; one brother, Billy David and Peggy Jarrell; five grandchildren, Megan and Ryan Reese, Ryan Pinkerman, Allee Duncan, Preston Kensler and Johnsey Woods; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may visit from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Wallace Funeral Home, Box 7, Barboursville, WV 25504 (304-736-3431) to help with arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2020
