JANETT ROWE RAMEY, 65, of Wayne, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was born March 15, 1954, in Huntington, a daughter of Hester Watts Christian of Huntington and the late Paul Christian. Janett was a retired store manager for Walmart and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Wayne, where she loved her church family. Rev. Leo Scaggs taught her so much, along with Roger and Bernice Endicott, whom she loved like family. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Ramey; her twin sister, Joann Bell, and sister, Carolyn Artrip; along with paternal grandparents, John and Margaret Hysell Christian; her maternal grandparents, French and Emma Scott Watts. She leaves behind to mourn her two daughters, Melissa Woodall (Jeremie) of North Carolina, Betty Baldwin of Huntington; a granddaughter, Emily Woodall; grandsons, Jason Baldwin (Lakin), Jesse Baldwin and Joshua Baldwin, all of Huntington; a great-grandson, Bentley Baldwin; a sister, Marlene Lawless (Bob) of Ironton, Ohio; three dear brothers, Homer Christian, Larry Christian, Michael Christian (Tonya), all of Huntington; three dear sisters-in-law, Myra Lewis (Jim Hagley), Brenda Lycans and Freida Mae Crockett, and a special brother-in-law, Bryce Ramey, all of Huntington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Leo Scaggs. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. "Remember this isn't goodbye; it's until we meet again in heaven." The family would like to thank the staff at Cabell Huntington Cancer and Radiation Center, as well as her Hospice nurses, Andi, Sandy and Rhonda.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019