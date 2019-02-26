The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
JANICE A PATRICK, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Ken Toler officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Janice was born January 6, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Doliver G and Sibyl Hicks Adkins. She retired from Sears service department and was a member of the Trinity Church of God. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Donald Gene Patrick and two sisters, Betty L. Jordan and Bonnie L. Adkins. Survivors include her daughter Donita Patrick Vannatter of Huntington; one son, Michael Garrett Patrick and wife Jennie of Surfside Beach, S.C.; four grandchildren, Amy Vannatter Elston and husband Michael of Chattanooga, Tenn., Sarah Patrick Pickus and husband Rob of Surfside Beach, S.C., Joshua Patrick Vannatter and Bethany Vannatter Samuel, both of Huntington; five great-grandchildren, Hayley, Hannah and Luke Samuel, Jenna and Joseph Elston; and one sister, Barbara Brown of Huntington; and her additional family members are her step-brothers and step-sister and their spouses, Gary L. Hughes (Marilyn) of Huntington, Tim Hughes (Joyce) of Indiana and Marilyn Nichols (Tom) of Alabama; nieces, nephews and other family and friends, all of whom she loved dearly. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
