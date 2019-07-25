Home

JANICE K. HATCHER SIMPSON

JANICE K. HATCHER SIMPSON, 64, of Huntington, widow of Wayne Simpson, died July 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Glorious Church of God in Christ, Huntington. Burial will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 25, 2019
