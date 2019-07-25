Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANICE McCLUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANICE KAY HAMLIN McCLUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANICE KAY HAMLIN McCLUNG Obituary




JANICE KAY HAMLIN McCLUNG, 64, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on June 30, 1955, the daughter of the late Alford and Norma Bosworth Hamlin. Janice was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Linda Hamlin. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Ryan Hamlin (Kristy Grabeel-Hamlin) of Versailles, Ky., Gary Sharkey (Jessica Horan) of Columbus, Ohio, Jimmy Lee Stevens of Huntington, W.Va.; sister, Diane (Tom) Parks of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandchildren, Harrison Hamlin and Kyle Hamlin, both of Versailles, Ky. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Friends and family may gather prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial donations are suggested to NAMI Lexington (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 498 Georgetown Street, Suite 100, Lexington, KY 40508. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now