JANICE KAY HAMLIN McCLUNG, 64, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on June 30, 1955, the daughter of the late Alford and Norma Bosworth Hamlin. Janice was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Linda Hamlin. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Ryan Hamlin (Kristy Grabeel-Hamlin) of Versailles, Ky., Gary Sharkey (Jessica Horan) of Columbus, Ohio, Jimmy Lee Stevens of Huntington, W.Va.; sister, Diane (Tom) Parks of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandchildren, Harrison Hamlin and Kyle Hamlin, both of Versailles, Ky. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Friends and family may gather prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial donations are suggested to NAMI Lexington (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 498 Georgetown Street, Suite 100, Lexington, KY 40508. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 25, 2019