







JANICE LEE DICKEY, 97, of Huntington, widow of Russell Dickey, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, April 27, 2019, from her residence. She was born January 12, 1922, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Marion Mercer and Helen Givens Adams. In addition to her husband and parents, additional family preceding her in death were twins, Robert E. Adams and Joan Genevieve Adams Lynch; sister, Betty McAllister; grandson, Ryan Rones Dickey; and her daughter-in-law, Pam Rones. She was a former assistant for Dr. Carlton Apgar. Jan was a member of Trinity Church of God and had attended Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Survivors include her children, David Dickey of Ukiah, Calif.; Judy and Ben Roebuck of Milton; and Steven and Cathy Dickey of Midlothian, Va.; five grandchildren, Lisa and Steve Christerson, Paul and Tracy Smith, III, Chris and Suzanne Dickey, Matt and Michelle Dickey, and Melissa and Manuel Galicia; and 10 great-grandchildren, Alex, Jake, Luke, Kendall, Zack, Kadence, Molli, Mia, Alexa, and Thiago. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Ridgelawn Abby of Devotion, with Dr. Bill Wilson officiating, and burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.