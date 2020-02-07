|
JANICE MARIE RANSON EDDY, 86, of Milton, passed away February 5, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Kevin Lantz. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born May 27, 1933, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Fred Washington and Ella Kirby Ranson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Eddy. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Pete Kelley of Milton and Ella Jane and John Dailey of Fairmont, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Timothy R. Blankenship, Stephen Richardson (Patricia), Jessica Richardson and Michael Kelley (Erin); and six great-grandchildren, Jamison Richardson, Dakota Richardson, Emelia Kelley, Liam Kelley, Alex Richardson and Ella Richardson. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020