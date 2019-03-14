







JANICE MARLENE BIAS KUHN, 84, of Ona, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born December 21, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late William Edgar and Eithel Bexfield Bias. Also preceding her in death were her granddaughter, Emmy Lou Kuhn Prichard, her sister, Bertha Bias Conner, and her dear husband of 61 years, Thomas Lee Kuhn. Janice is so proud of her two surviving sons, Thomas Kenton Kuhn (Sheila) of Ona, W.Va., and their son William Kenton Kuhn (partner Taylor Bennett) of Huntington, W.Va., and daughter Amanda Hodge Perry (Ryan) of Milton, W.Va.; son, Brian Lee Kuhn (Anita) of Midland, Mich., and their family Aaron Brian Kuhn (Sharon) of Big Rapids, Mich., Jordan Thomas Kuhn of Midland, Mich., Evan Scott Kuhn (Kayla) of Saint Joseph, Mich., and Morgan Christian Kuhn of Midland, Mich.; four great-grandchildren, Jace Perry and Isaiah Perry of Milton, W.Va., and Clara Janice Kuhn and Brian Aaron Kuhn of Big Rapids, Mich. Other survivors are her brother, Bill Bias of Barboursville, W.Va. Nieces and nephews are Teresa Conner Maxey, Pamela Conner Klingler, Craig Conner of Milton, W.Va., David Bias of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Shelly Bias Smith and Stacey Bias Hargis of Huntington, W.Va. Janice was always involved; some of her activities were 1949 cheerleader at Oley Junior High School, 1951 majorette at Huntington High School, Parkersburg Junior Civic Women's Club, PTA President two years at Nichols Elementary School, docent at Huntington Museum of Art and attended Marshall University. She was honored to have worked on the HHS 1952 reunions for classmates. She had the best of both worlds by being a stay-at-home mom for 20 years. She was employed by the WV Department of Health & Human Services where she received the WV Service Worker of the Year in 1983, and she retired from Cabell County Board of Education in 2001 after 18 years of service. Faith with God was always important for most of her life, most recently at Milton Baptist Church for 28 years. She and Tom traveled extensively in the United States and even several areas abroad, including a Mediterranean Cruise, visiting sites of the Middle East. Funeral will be at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va., on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 p.m., with visitation two hours prior to the service. Reverend Allen Stewart will preside over the service. Entombment will be at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019