JANICE SUE SHREWSBURY, 81, of Huntington, widow of Russell Shrewsbury, died Sept. 6 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was the former office manager for Russell Shrewsbury State Farm Insurance. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Cross Roads United Methodist Church; entombment at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019