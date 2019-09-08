|
JANICE SUE SHREWSBURY, 81, of Huntington, widow of Russell Cleo Shrewsbury, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 6, 2019, from the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, with Pastor Bill DeMoss and Pastor Dustin McCune officiating. She will be entombed at Woodmere Memorial Park. She was born March 9, 1938, in Ravencliff, W.Va., a daughter of the late Opal Hurst Cozart. Her brother, Rudy Cozart also preceded her in death. Jan was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church and was also the former office manager for Russell Shrewsbury State Farm Insurance. Survivors include her daughter, Susan Sites of Huntington; two granddaughters, Jacqueline N. Sites of Huntington and Sunny L. Day of Proctorville, Ohio; a grandson, Wesley A. Sites II of Atlanta, Ga.; two sisters, Billie Jo Dovin of Oberlin, Ohio, and Nelma Harper of Fairdale, W.Va.; and a great-granddaughter, Kylie Day. Friends may visit with family after noon Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers please donate to Cross Roads United Methodist Church in her name. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019