JANIE SCAGGS SHELTON ROY died peacefully at home with family by her side on January 10, 2020. Jane was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Scaggs, and father, Virgil Scaggs, her husband, Jake Shelton, brother, Clayton (Sonny) Scaggs, and husband, John Roy. Jane is survived by her brother, Burnes (Buddy) Scaggs of West Springfield, MA, and her children: daughter, Teri Shelton, Stanley, NC, and sons, Mike Shelton, Stanley, NC, Dan (Marian) Shelton, Houston, TX, and Marc (Dana) Shelton, Houston, TX. Jane is also survived by her stepdaughters, Elizabeth Roy, Dedham, MA, Janemari (Brian) Chateauvert, Wilbraham, MA, Nancy (Tom) Brandon, Dedham, MA, and Cindy (Rod) Osburn, Westerville, OH. Jane leaves behind 16 grandchildren and their families: Jake Shelton (Amy) of Hallsville, TX, Elisabeth Whitten Arthur (Jeff) of South Charleston, WV, Jamie Shelton of Austin, TX, Drew Whitten, Houston, TX, Jane Shelton Williams (Aaron) of Huntersville, NC, Lauren Shelton of Los Angeles, CA, Devyn Shelton O'Connor (Pat) of Huntersville, NC, Taylor Shelton Rivera (Ryan) of Houston, TX, and Hallee Shelton of Cornelius, NC, Amanda Chateauvert of Boston, MA, Lindsay Chateauvert of Philadelphia, PA, Tyler Chateauvert, Wilbraham, MA, Michael Brandon of New York, NY, Second Lieutenant Christopher Brandon, Dedham, MA, Jessica Osburn of Westerville, OH, and John Osburn of Richmond, IN. Jane was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren, Reagan, Reese and Grayson Arthur, Lillian (Lilly) and Evelyn (Evie) Shelton, and Anna and Nora Williams. Jane was born in Logan, WV, and moved to Huntington, WV, when she was in junior high, where she attended Lincoln Junior High and Huntington High schools. While in high school, Jane was very active in the Drama Club and had a leading role in her senior play. Her talent was recognized and she was awarded a drama scholarship to Marshall University following her graduation. Jane married her husband, Jake Shelton, instead in 1950 and became an Army wife, living in Junction City, KS, and Ft. Bragg, NC, for a period of time. She continued a long relationship with friends from the Army, periodically getting together celebrating their friendship. After leaving the Army life, she and Jake moved to Huntington, WV, and found a neighborhood where her children would grow up. The Arlington Boulevard family was a very important part of her life. Jane decided she wanted to go to work and opened Janie's Fountain on the corner of 3rd Ave & 30th St. in Huntington, a local soda shop. She enjoyed getting to know the young kids that would come in. It was not a very lucrative business, because she gave so much food away to the kids. In 1971 she and Jake moved to Wayne, WV, where he owned and operated Jake Shelton Ford in Wayne, WV, until he passed away in 1976. After his death, Jane became very active in the Community Players Theatre in Huntington, WV. It was there she was able to share her talents with others. Jane also enjoyed bowling. Her team won the WV State Women's Bowling Championship in 1977. In 1978 she married John Roy from MA. They met through mutual friends and quickly fell in love. Jane then moved to Westfield, MA, and also lived in Agawam, MA. She and John would later spend their time in Clearwater Beach, FL, and Lake Norman, NC. Jane and John would travel extensively and went on 32 different cruises. In 1999 the entire family, children and grandchildren were gifted a cruise for Christmas. There were 32 of us on that cruise. She loved spending time with her family. Her favorite pastime was playing cards, especially Euchre, and watching her granddaughters entertain everyone with their singing. She loved to entertain and was always happy when there was a party going on. Anyone that knew Jane was aware of her love of all things Marshall University. She and Jake spent many evenings in "Herd Heaven" aka Memorial Field House watching the basketball stars of the past. She continued to follow Marshall sports throughout her life. John was a graduate of Michigan State University, but Jane quickly converted him to cheering for the Herd! They followed the football team to many away games, always making a point of staying in the same hotel as the team. She was not hesitant to get her picture taken with any of the players. She and John also enjoyed cruising with the team. Jane was a past member of Highlawn Baptist Church in Huntington, WV, and currently as a member of Denver United Methodist Church in Denver, NC. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Jana Stoner officiating. Visitation will be from Noon to 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville, WV. The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels of Lake Norman caregivers for the loving care given to mother. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC, and Beard Mortuary in Huntington, WV, have assisted the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or Denver United Methodist Church, PO Box 661, Denver, NC 28037.