JANIE SIGLER, 84, of Ona, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born on November 1, 1934, the daughter of the late Grady Adkins and Marie Hodge Adkins. Janie was a homemaker and a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Barboursville. She also was an avid golfer and bowler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald Edwin Sigler, and two sisters, Linda Morgan and Nody Hanshaw. She is survived by her two sons, Craig (Lorrie) Sigler of Rock Hill, S.C., Brad (Michele) Sigler of Huntington; two grandsons, Chantz and Zach Sigler of Huntington; and special caregivers, Vickie Thompson and Tammy Brewer. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor Jason Harris officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019