JANORA MARGARET HALL, 91 years old, of La Habra, CA, died peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Fullerton, CA. Janora was home delivered on March 5, 1928. She was the daughter of John "Jack" and Margret Hughes Edwards of Huntington, WV. She married John Hall in the Highlawn Presbyterian Church, Huntington, WV, on January 28, 1949. The couple celebrated their 70th anniversary in January 2019. Janora loved to travel. By the age of 16 years, she had been to all but one state. For three months during the 1932 Depression, the family of five lived in Yellowstone National Park. The tent that was their home is now exhibited in the park. Janora would sing during Ranger-led campfire talks and was named "Little Blue Bird" by friends and family. Her love of travel, hiking and camping was developed during those years. She graduated from Huntington East High School in 1946. She was one of the original Highlander majorettes. She met John while attending Marshall University, and they were engaged during Christmas Eve Yuletide services. They were married on January 28, 1949. John graduated from Marshall in 1950. In 1956 they decided to move west. The family traveled to California pulling a 17-foot trailer, arriving in San Diego on April 1, 1956. During the next 33 years, John's career moves included Hacienda Heights, CA, Las Vegas, NV, and La Habra, CA. All offered camping, hiking, biking and golf activities. The 1970s came and the children were suddenly young adults. The couple moved from Las Vegas and settled in La Habra. Past activities weren't as much fun without the kids. So the couple substituted with RVs, tours and cruises. The couple became members of Candlewood Country Club where Janora became a player in the "hit and giggle group." The couple continued camping and driving tours throughout the USA. They rafted through the rapids on the Colorado River, twice hiked the 52-mile loop in Yosemite and enjoyed golf excursions and took the opportunity to see the world. They sailed to Antarctica and to the Arctic Circle, toured Alaska, Nova Scotia, cruised the Amazon, Danube, Rhine and Volga rivers. It was the best of life. Janora is survived by husband, John, son, Howard Hall and his wife Michele of Del Mar, CA, son, John Evan Hall of La Habra, daughter, Millicent Hall Faris and husband Brian of Pacific Palisades, CA, granddaughter, Christine Faris of Santa Barbara, CA, grandson, Michael Faris of Santa Monica, CA, and brother, Howard D. Edwards of Masonic Home, KY. Her sister, Doris Edwards Davidson, preceded Janora in death. As she wished, there will be no services. You were the sunshine of our lives. Forever you will be in our hearts.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019