JARED ANDREW CLAY, 34, of 9760 Leyland Drive, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Born in Huntington, West Virginia, he was the son of Charles Andrew Clay Jr. of Huntington and Sandra Lynn Phillips Clay of Myrtle Beach, S.C. He worked as a barge attendant for Marathon Oil. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sister, Paula Renee Clay of Huntington; his maternal grandmother, Louise Pruitt of Huntington; two nephews, Skylar Larcart and Clay Michael Robertson of Huntington; his very special niece, Kadance Grace Robertson of Huntington; a host of uncles, aunts and cousins; and a special friend, Justin Clagg, also of Huntington. All services will be private and at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Cremation Services Direct (843-651-1194) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019