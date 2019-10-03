Home

JARED C. MURPHY

JARED C. MURPHY, 31, of Ironton, husband of Whitney Jones Murphy, died Sept. 30. He worked for Ironton Water Filtration Plant. Funeral service will be noon Oct. 4, New Jerusalem Christian Center, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the , attn. Burn Center. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
