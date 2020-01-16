Home

Neal Funeral Home
2409 Center Street
Catlettsburg, KY 41129
(606) 739-6261
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Neal Funeral Home
2409 Center Street
Catlettsburg, KY 41129
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Neal Funeral Home
2409 Center Street
Catlettsburg, KY 41129
View Map
JASON ALLEN SMITH Obituary

JASON ALLEN SMITH, 45, of Worthington, Ky., formerly of Ashland, son of Patti Ball Smith of Ashland, died Jan. 14 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. He was a welder for Vertiv. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to or Addiction Recovery Center, 125 N. Main Cross St., Louisa, KY 41230.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
