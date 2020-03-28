Home

JASON ANTHONY STAMPER, 36, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Chet Stamper and Cindy Stamper, both of Ironton, died March 25 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. March 30, Puckett Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. There is no public visitation. The funeral procession will go through the Rock Hill Elementary School parking lot at approximately 12:45 p.m. for friends and family to pay their respects. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2020
