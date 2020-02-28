|
|
JASON CORBETT STANLEY, 40, of Charleston, W.Va., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved son of Joseph and Susan Stanley of Prichard, he was born on February 21, 1979, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Huntington, by Father Douglas Ondeck. Burial will follow at the Stanley Family Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Graduate of Buffalo High School Class of 1997, Jason went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Marshall University and his Master of Science in Nursing from Murray State, and thereby went on to become a Certified Nurse Anesthetist. He worked in nursing for over 10 years and was known for his extraordinary kindness and attentiveness to his patients. He was a disciplined and talented athlete and amateur MMA fighter with multiple tournament placements and fight victories. He leaves behind two sisters, Kristen Earl of Barboursville and Traci Ferguson of Prichard, as well as two brothers-in-law, Jason Earl and Johnny Ferguson. He is also survived by nephews and nieces, Dylan and Lillian Earl and Garrett and Layla Ferguson, whom he loved dearly, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jason accomplished a great deal in his forty short years, including multiple degrees and various athletic pursuits. However, he will be most remembered for the fierce love he held for his family and friends and his sincere compassion for all those he served. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jason Stanley Nursing Memorial Scholarship, C/O the Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020